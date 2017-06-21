30th annual quilt show at Atkinson church

Posted June 21, 2017, at 11:05 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Atkinson United Methodist Church, 130 Stagecoach Road, Atkinson, Maine

For more information: 207-564-7060

ATKINSON, Maine — The 30th annual Quilt Show will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Atkinson United Methodist Church, 130 Stagecoach Road.

Luncheon will be offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Quilt show cost $2. For information, call Linda Roebuck at 564-7060 or Martha Andrews at 564-2435.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while drivingMaine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while driving
  2. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  3. Man who survived high voltage accident sentenced for child pornMan who survived high voltage accident sentenced for child porn
  4. A millionaire says he buried a hidden treasure. A man just died looking for it.
  5. LePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happenLePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happen

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs