30th annual quilt show at Atkinson church

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Atkinson United Methodist Church, 130 Stagecoach Road, Atkinson, Maine
For more information: 207-564-7060
ATKINSON, Maine — The 30th annual Quilt Show will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Atkinson United Methodist Church, 130 Stagecoach Road.
Luncheon will be offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Quilt show cost $2. For information, call Linda Roebuck at 564-7060 or Martha Andrews at 564-2435.
