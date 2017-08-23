Outdoors

30th Annual Apple Day Celebration

Maine Audubon archive
By Jenn Schmitt
Posted Aug. 23, 2017, at 3:49 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-781-2330; maineaudubon.org

Join us for the 30th Annual Apple Day Celebration! Celebrate our historic apple orchards, learn about bees and pollinator habitat and more! Don’t miss our:

Cider Press

Apple toss

Scavenger Hunt

Crafts

Face painting

Tea tasting with Cup of Sea

Live music

Storywalk

Membership deals

This event made possible by Whole Foods Market and L. L. Bean.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Want to be Stephen King’s neighbor? Here’s your chance.Want to be Stephen King’s neighbor? Here’s your chance.
  2. Navy picks Bath Iron Works foe to repair Maine-built USS FitzgeraldNavy picks Bath Iron Works foe to repair Maine-built USS Fitzgerald
  3. Sisters give birth to sons less than 12 hours apart at same Maine hospitalSisters give birth to sons less than 12 hours apart at same Maine hospital
  4. Switch from bottles to cans marks a busy year for Geaghan’s BrewingSwitch from bottles to cans marks a busy year for Geaghan’s Brewing
  5. LePage blames ‘leftists’ and ‘anti-fascists’ for Charlottesville deathsLePage blames ‘leftists’ and ‘anti-fascists’ for Charlottesville deaths

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs