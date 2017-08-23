Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-781-2330; maineaudubon.org
Join us for the 30th Annual Apple Day Celebration! Celebrate our historic apple orchards, learn about bees and pollinator habitat and more! Don’t miss our:
Cider Press
Apple toss
Scavenger Hunt
Crafts
Face painting
Tea tasting with Cup of Sea
Live music
Storywalk
Membership deals
This event made possible by Whole Foods Market and L. L. Bean.
