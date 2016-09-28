Outdoors

3-Hut Guided Ski Tour at Maine Huts & Trails

By Juli Settlemire
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 4:46 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Office - 496 Main Street, Unit C, Kingfield, Maine

For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org

Shuttle between trailheads or vehicle shuttle is not included but can be booked for an additional fee through All Points Transportation.

Advance reservations required to participate in this trip. Space is limited.

This trip has a 4-person minimum, any trip not meeting this minimum may be cancelled or rescheduled.

Lodging rates based on shared bunkrooms, for private accommodations please inquire for rates and availability.

