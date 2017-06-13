3 easy steps to becoming a Red Cross summer blood donor

BANGOR, Maine — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.

Steps are:

— Schedule by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

— Prepare by getting a good night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink extra fluids.

— The donation process start to finish takes about an hour, with the actual donation taking only about 10 minutes.

Only about 3 percent of the U.S. population gives blood, which means a heavy reliance on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. New blood donors are especially needed during the summer months because many schools where blood drives are held — and where new donors give — are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacations.

Patients like Anna Schuster might not be here without generous volunteer blood donors. Doctors gave Schuster a 1 percent chance of survival after a collision with a semitrailer. During the first 12 hours after her accident, she received 65 units of blood. Schuster’s road to recovery has been long — 58 surgeries in the 12 years since her accident, including four in the past 14 months, with many of them requiring more blood transfusions.

Every day there are thousands of patients like Schuster who rely on lifesaving blood donations. That’s why donors are urged to give now and give often.

In June, the Red Cross joins blood collection agencies around the world marking World Blood Donor Day by raising awareness about the need for a readily available blood supply. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can make an even greater impact by inviting others to join them in giving.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 16, Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St.

— 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Stephens Memorial Hospital, 18 Main St., Norway.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 16, New Horizons Community Church, 31 East Madison, Skowhegan.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 16, Knights of Columbus, 2 Park St., Calais.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Saint Bernard’s Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 19, Skowhegan Area middle School, 155 Academy Circle.

— Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Regional Medical Center, 43 South Lubec Road, Lubec.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Historic Willing Workers Hall, 2604 Bristol Road, New Harbor.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Town Hall, 3 School St., Tenant’s Harbor.

— 7 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 20, Department of Transportation, 24 Child St., Augusta.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, St. Joseph Hospital, 294 Center St., Bangor.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

— 7 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 22, Togus VA Hospital, 1 VA Center, Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, Darlings Auto Mall, 16 Kingsland Crossing, Ellsworth.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 23, Orland Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Road, Orland.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, Owls Head Community Building, 224 Ash Point Drive, Owls Head.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, Thompson Community Center, 51 South Union Road, Union.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield St., Manchester.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, June 26, American Legion, 21 Hassan Ave., Southwest Harbor.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Eastside Wellness Center, 6 Elkins Lane, State House Station 96, Augusta.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Paris Fire Department, 137 Western Ave.

— Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Farmington.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Kaplan University, 14 Market place Drive, Augusta.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Colby College, 4280 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Drive, Winslow.

— 2-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Cherryfield Elementary School, 85 School St.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, Unity Community Market, 368 Thorndike Road.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 30, American Legion, 218 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

— 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 30, Western Maine Veterans Home, 477 High St., South Paris.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 30, Wiscasset Fire Department, 51 Bath Road.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Tarratine Tribe, 153 Main St., Belfast.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Marden’s, 458 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, July 3, Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center, 119 Eden St., Bar Harbor.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Kennebec Valley Community College, 92 Western Ave., Fairfield.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 396 Griffin Road, Bangor.

— 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Denmark Town Hall, Route 117.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Searsport Public Safety Building, 3 Union St.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 7, Waldo County 911, 4 Public Safety Way, Belfast.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 7, Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Ave.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 7, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 149 North St., Waterville.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 7, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Newport Masons, Moosehead Trail.

