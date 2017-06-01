2nd of 6 Outdoor Rosary Rallies Scheduled for Election Day – June 13th in Gorham, Me

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 2nd of 6 Public Rosary Rallies celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Fatima, 299 Maine St. , Gorham, Maine
For more information: 207-615-0575; maineneedsfatima.org/
June 1, 2017 GORHAM: On May 13, 1917, three shepherd children named Lucia, Jacinta, and Francisco saw a vision of the Blessed Mother in Fatima, Portugal. They looked up to see, in Lucia’s words, “A lady, clothed in white, brighter than the sun.” The woman was holding a rosary and said to the children, “Do not be afraid, I will not harm you. I come from heaven.” Mary appeared to the children monthly, a total of six times, bringing a message of prayer, penance, and reparation. She urged them to pray the rosary every day to bring peace to the world and an end to war.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the appearances of Our Lady of Fatima, thousands of individuals and families around the world are gathering on or around the 13th of each month to publicly pray the rosary, including at a series of “Rosary Rally” events in Gorham.
The first, held on May 13 on the lawn of St. Anne Parish in Gorham, drew over 100 people (pictures below).
“We are praying for a similar turnout on June 13!” said Dan Kasprzyk.
Kasprzyk, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, along with his wife, Ellen, are the organizers of the “Rosary Rally” initiative in Gorham, an effort to encourage local people to come together to pray the rosary.
The next gathering is scheduled for the St. Anne’s lawn, located on 299 Main Street, on Tuesday, June 13, at noon. Future rosary rallies on the lawn are planned for Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m.; Saturday, August 12, at noon; Saturday, September 16, at noon; and Saturday, October 14, at noon.
“The apparitions occurred on the 13th of each month, so the first two ‘rosary rallies’ were scheduled for May 13 and June 13,” said Dan. “The remaining dates were selected on a weekend date close to the 13th of each month. They will be held rain or shine.”
The gatherings in Gorham feature information booths, music, and free rosaries.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Dan. “Non-Catholics, people who have never prayed the rosary, everyone. We’ll offer rosaries and guidance for anyone interested.”
The rally on June 13 will also include an appearance by John Horvat II, an international speaker, scholar, and the author of Return to Order: From a Frenzied Economy to an Organic Christian Society–Where We’ve Been, How We Got Here and Where We Need to Go. He has also contributed to The Wall Street Journal, The Christian Post, and The Washington Times, and gives more than 150 radio and television interviews annually.
For more information about the “Rosary Rally” initiative, visit the website that has been created for the gatherings (www.maineneedsfatima.org).
The June 13 rally will be live streamed on the site.
If you are interested in volunteering for set up, teaching others how to pray the rosary, or providing additional support, call (207) 615-0575.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →