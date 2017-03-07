2nd Night Community Seder

Please join Congregation Beth El of Bangor for a Congregation-wide 2nd Night Passover Seder. The seder will be led by Rabbi Darah Lerner, and held at the Lucrene Inn in Dedham (www.lucerneinn.com). Executive Chef Arturo Montes will be preparing the food including homemade gefilte fish and matzah ball soup. The Seder is open to the congregation and the community.

The cost of the seder is as follows:

members: $28 for adults, $16 children ages 3 – 10

non-members: $37 for adults, $20 children ages 3 – 10

children 3 and under are free for both members and non-members

This fee includes dinner (all seder courses), beverages, and dessert. We will also be having an Afikomen Hunt with prizes.

Doors open at 5pm and Seder begins promptly at 5:30pm

We believe cost should never keep you from celebrating a holiday with Congregation Beth El. Consider donating if you can to support others or let us know if you need assistance.

Deadline and payment for attending is March 27, 2017. We will be unable to take money at the door due to the new location.

To RSVP contact Congregation Beth El at 207.945.4578 or congregationbeth.el@myfairpoint.net. Please ask for a reservation form and let us know how many adults and children are in your party; if you prefer chicken, fish or vegetarian entree.

If you are coming from out of town please contact the Lucrene Inn (www.lucerneinn.com) for a special room rate. Let them know you are attending the Seder.

Congregation Beth El is a Reform Jewish Congregation which strives to create a welcoming, spiritually, socially, and geographically diverse community.

