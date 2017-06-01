Community

2nd Friday Brunswick!

By Brunswick Downtown Assosciation
Posted June 01, 2017, at 12:41 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street & Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-729-4439; facebook.com/2ndFridayBrunswick

2nd Friday Brunswick is back and better than ever, offering a fun evening of artistic exploration featuring visual art, live music, dance and theatrical performances.

Happening 4-7pm on the Second Friday of each month, June – September, the ArtWalk events will also feature sidewalk sales, extended shopping hours, and specials at local restaurants, all in Downtown Brunswick.

