Friday, June 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street & Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-4439; facebook.com/2ndFridayBrunswick
2nd Friday Brunswick is back and better than ever, offering a fun evening of artistic exploration featuring visual art, live music, dance and theatrical performances.
Happening 4-7pm on the Second Friday of each month, June – September, the ArtWalk events will also feature sidewalk sales, extended shopping hours, and specials at local restaurants, all in Downtown Brunswick.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →