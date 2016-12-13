Community

2nd Annual Winter Solstice Singing Ritual at UUSB

By Laurie Cartier
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:18 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-944-0650; uubangor.org

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor and Women With Wings are pleased to present the Second Annual Winter Solstice Singing Ritual on Saturday, Dec 17, 7:00 pm at the Unitarian University Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor. This amazing event will bring us into the darkness and back up into the light with song, readings, candlelight and more celebrating the Winter Solstice. The event is free to the public and we will be accepting a free-will offering to benefit the youth who will be going to Guatemala this summer with Safe Passages to volunteer their time with the children in the school there. for more information contact Laurie Cartier at marketing@uubangor.org or 207-944-0650.

