2ND ANNUAL POLLINATOR SEED SWAP AND WORKSHOP

Swap seeds, share stories, and skills as you get READY FOR THE UPCOMING GARDENING SEASON!

with MASTER GARDENER JEAN VOSE AT SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

All gardeners out there, both beginners and experienced, who enjoy growing new plants, will enjoy Pollinator Seed Swap Day (January 28) at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta. Although people have been swapping seeds since time began, these days’ people usually buy seeds. This old skill of swapping seeds is disappearing from our culture. When you save your own seeds, you are joining a chain of farmers, gardeners and seed savers that dates back to the Stone Age.

The first official seed swap day was held in January 2006, in Washington DC, and is now a national “day”. This is a day where gardeners come together and swap the seeds from their best plants. This helps to improve our local biodiversity. It’s also a time to swap stories and skills as you get ready for the upcoming gardening season!

Although winter may have your garden locked up with cold and snow, there’s no reason to not think about the future as spring will soon be opening up to your gardening adventures.

The seed swap is a fundamental part of human history. Seeds were one of the first commodities valued and traded. Today, modern gardeners collect and exchange seeds for many reasons ranging from cultivating rare, heirloom varieties to basic thrift. The exchange of seeds perpetuates biodiversity. It is an act of giving and the ultimate form of recycling.

On Saturday, January 28, join Master Gardener Jean Vose at Spectrum Generation’s Coastal Center’s 2nd Annual Seed Swap and saving seeds workshop. The workshop begins at 10:30 with an introduction to seed saving and swapping. Remember to bring your favorite seeds, catalogs and gardening stories to share.

Guidelines for swapping seeds: Please do not bring seed collected from hybrid plants, as they won’t grow true to type; no GMO seed; bring any special growing instructions; ex. full sun, moist soil, shade; bring perennial, annual or biannual seeds. Envelopes will be provided for seeds and cards for writing seed information. Please do bring information about your seeds including common name/variety, the year the seeds were collected, where they were grown and who grew them and any other information about what makes the variety unique, or tips for growing.

For more information and to pre-register for this event, please call Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center at 563-1363. For directions to the Center, please visit the website at http://www.spectrumgenerations.org/coastal-center-directions. Suggested donation: $5.

