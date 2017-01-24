2nd Annual Mini Golf Extravaganza in Cherryfield

To be held at the Cherryfield Academy Community Center, 53 Main Street, Cherryfield.

February 23rd ~ 12-2 & 4-6

February 24th & 25th ~ 12-2, 4-6 & 8-10

Admission: 12 and under $2, 13 and over $4

18 ‘mini’ Mini Golf Holes will be the course, on the first floor! Come have a great time, choose your 3 favorite holes (1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes for the creators) and after you play your game see if you can draw a blue stone and win a free game!

For the night ‘times’ prepare to ‘glow in the dark’ !

Book a private party (10 or more) for a different time and we will set something up! Admission will be the same per person. Call Cheryl at 546-6053.

