2nd Annual HOP! 3k Trail Run & Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Blue Hill Town Park, Water Street, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/hop-trail-run-egg-hunt/

Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass & Blue Hill YMCA are teaming up to host the 2ndAnnual HOP! Trail Run & Community-Wide Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15th at the Blue Hill Town Park. The race starts at 9am, with registration on site beginning at 8:15am, followed by the Egg Hunt at 10am. The 3K road race/trail run starts at the park, going up the BHHT Parker Point to South Street trail, and back down Tenney Hill. Fabulous and fun prizes await the runners! All are welcome- Hope you’ll join us! For more information please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

