Homestead

2nd Annual Heart & Stroke Survivor Gathering

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted May 23, 2017, at 1:18 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-289-2388; oceanviewrc.com/aha/

Join OceanView at Falmouth as we hear from Go Red For Women National Spokeswomen, Nicole Hardy of Scarborough and Sarah Porter of Portland.

Their amazing stories of survival will inspire you just as they have inspired thousands of people across the country over the past year as they shared their stories on national television and in national magazines.

RSVP to Katie Rooks, The American Heart Association: 207-289-2388

Cost: Free

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contractBangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contract
  2. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  3. Officials identify man who died in Belgrade shootingOfficials identify man who died in Belgrade shooting
  4. Man wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in OhioMan wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio
  5. Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donorsFeds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs