2nd Annual Heart & Stroke Survivor Gathering

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-289-2388; oceanviewrc.com/aha/
Join OceanView at Falmouth as we hear from Go Red For Women National Spokeswomen, Nicole Hardy of Scarborough and Sarah Porter of Portland.
Their amazing stories of survival will inspire you just as they have inspired thousands of people across the country over the past year as they shared their stories on national television and in national magazines.
RSVP to Katie Rooks, The American Heart Association: 207-289-2388
Cost: Free
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →