2nd Annual Grand Mouth-Off Lip Sync Battle

The poster image from The Grand's fundraising event “The Grand Mouth Off Lip Sync Battle.”
The Grand.
The poster image from The Grand's fundraising event “The Grand Mouth Off Lip Sync Battle.”
By Robin Jones
Posted March 23, 2017, at 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/grand-mouth-off/

The Grand, downtown Ellsworth’s historic 1938 art deco theatre, announces the “2nd Annual Grand Mouth Off Lip Sync Battle,” a “putting the ‘fun’ back in fundraising” event for The Grand to be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 7 pm, live on the Stanley Subaru Stage. Area businesses will compete in the Grand Mouth Off, with competing performances from some of your favorite local businesses! Each team will then compete against other businesses by performing a “Lip Sync” to popular tunes. Lip Sync teams will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges and the audience votes with their dollars. The top teams will move to the finals and perform a new song for the audience and judges in hopes to win it all! Ticket prices for the battle are $15 Adults/Seniors and $10 Youth (12 and under) and are Reserved Seating. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

