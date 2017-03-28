2nd Annual DHA Winterfest Carnival in Danforth

Gabe Foss goofing around at the &quotClown Photo" booth.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Gabe Foss goofing around at the "Clown Photo" booth.
Darshan Osnoe being silly as a clown at the &quotClown Photo" booth.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Darshan Osnoe being silly as a clown at the "Clown Photo" booth.
Rylan Preston having his face painted by Joy Stoddard.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Rylan Preston having his face painted by Joy Stoddard.
Paige Young and Amanda Massey watch as Camryn Cowger tries to knock the teeth out of the clown.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Paige Young and Amanda Massey watch as Camryn Cowger tries to knock the teeth out of the clown.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Lucy Foss | BDN
Attendees enjoy food from the concession stand.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Attendees enjoy food from the concession stand.
Jonathan Preston takes time to eat and play with his prizes.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Jonathan Preston takes time to eat and play with his prizes.
Renee Davis explains the &quotToss the Toilet Paper" game to Andi Faulkner.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Renee Davis explains the "Toss the Toilet Paper" game to Andi Faulkner.
Tonya Faulkner giving Sierra Parker a tattoo at the &quotTattoo Parlor" booth.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Tonya Faulkner giving Sierra Parker a tattoo at the "Tattoo Parlor" booth.
The DHA Winterfest Carnival was a hit at the Danforth Town Hall on Friday.
Lucy Foss | BDN
The DHA Winterfest Carnival was a hit at the Danforth Town Hall on Friday.
Cameron Davis has trouble deciding what prizes to choose.
Lucy Foss | BDN
Cameron Davis has trouble deciding what prizes to choose.
Lucy Foss | BDN
By Lucy Foss
Posted March 28, 2017, at 7:57 a.m.

Last Friday, the 2nd Annual Winterfest Carnival was held at the Danforth Town Hall. This free event was sponsored by Danforth Habilitation Association (DHA) as a gift to the community. Children of all ages played carnival games such as “Tip-A-Troll” and “Help Stuart the Minion Get His Eyeball Back.” They earned tickets which they later turned in for prizes. Booths included a face painting station, a tattoo parlor and a clown photo frame. Many of the booths were manned by residents of the DHA homes and their staff. Volunteers also came from the Birchwood Hills Community Supports program. Sarah Stubbs, donated her time in the concession stand as well as goodies for the prize booth.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  3. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
  4. Bangor City Council’s ethics watchdog group hasn’t investigated a violation in 20 yearsBangor City Council’s ethics watchdog group hasn’t investigated a violation in 20 years
  5. Presque Isle girl wins New England free throw titlePresque Isle girl wins New England free throw title

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs