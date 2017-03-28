2nd Annual DHA Winterfest Carnival in Danforth

Last Friday, the 2nd Annual Winterfest Carnival was held at the Danforth Town Hall. This free event was sponsored by Danforth Habilitation Association (DHA) as a gift to the community. Children of all ages played carnival games such as “Tip-A-Troll” and “Help Stuart the Minion Get His Eyeball Back.” They earned tickets which they later turned in for prizes. Booths included a face painting station, a tattoo parlor and a clown photo frame. Many of the booths were manned by residents of the DHA homes and their staff. Volunteers also came from the Birchwood Hills Community Supports program. Sarah Stubbs, donated her time in the concession stand as well as goodies for the prize booth.

