2nd Annual Camp Fair at the Bangor Mall

By Amanda Wilbur
Posted Dec. 31, 2016, at 9:28 a.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bangor Mall, Stillwater Ave, Bangor, ME

For more information: 2078664340; mainerobotics.org/summercampfair.html

We will be hosting the 2nd annual camp fair at the Bangor Mall. There will be all sorts of camps on display for Families and kids to check out. Appealing to all ages and all sorts of hobbies. STEM, Sports, Drama and many more.. Free to come and check out, welcome to all. Vendors wanting to display need to contact our office before hand. We had 24 camps on display last year and we are hoping to have many more this year. Please come by and check us out.

