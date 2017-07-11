2nd Annual BIG Tree Contest going on Now!

The Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for some big trees in Penobscot county. The contest runs from May 15th -September 15th. With over 66 native tree species in our state, we are looking to find new title holders.

This can be a great, fun summer activity to do as a family or a way to start a little competition among friends. Owners of champion trees receive a certificate, a “Trees of Maine” book, and will be recognized at the PCSWCD annual banquet. Nominators of winning trees will receive a “Penobscot County Biggest Tree” tee-shirt. Owners of previous campion trees do not need to reenter, they will be notified if a larger tree has been measured. Even if your tree continues to be a title holder, you are only eligible for prizes for your winning title year.

For more information or to enter, call Amy @ 947-6622 Ext.3 or email amy.polyot@penobscotswcd.org. You can also check out information for this event a www.penobscotswcd.org, check us out on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/Penobscot-County-Big-Tree-Contest-1725192201076084/?ref=settings, or go to http://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/policy_management/project_canopy/programs/big_trees.html

This event is sponsored by the Penobscot County SWCD and the Maine Forest Service.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →