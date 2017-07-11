Outdoors

2nd Annual BIG Tree Contest going on Now!

By Amy Polyot
Posted July 11, 2017, at 1:28 p.m.

The Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for some big trees in Penobscot county. The contest runs from May 15th -September 15th. With over 66 native tree species in our state, we are looking to find new title holders.

This can be a great, fun summer activity to do as a family or a way to start a little competition among friends. Owners of champion trees receive a certificate, a “Trees of Maine” book, and will be recognized at the PCSWCD annual banquet. Nominators of winning trees will receive a “Penobscot County Biggest Tree” tee-shirt. Owners of previous campion trees do not need to reenter, they will be notified if a larger tree has been measured. Even if your tree continues to be a title holder, you are only eligible for prizes for your winning title year.

For more information or to enter, call Amy @ 947-6622 Ext.3 or email amy.polyot@penobscotswcd.org. You can also check out information for this event a www.penobscotswcd.org, check us out on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/Penobscot-County-Big-Tree-Contest-1725192201076084/?ref=settings, or go to http://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/policy_management/project_canopy/programs/big_trees.html

This event is sponsored by the Penobscot County SWCD and the Maine Forest Service.

