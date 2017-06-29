Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bangor Municipal Golf Course, 278 Webster Ave, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-907-1740; stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/golf
28th Annual Frank C. Chapman Memorial Golf Tournament
Friday, August 4, 2017 – Bangor Municipal Golf Course
Join us for the 28th Annual Frank C. Chapman Memorial Golf Tournament! This year’s tournament will take place Friday, August 4, 2017 at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. The four-person team scramble will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start and includes our always popular, delicious Maine lobster bake. The event will conclude with awards and fantastic prize drawings!
The proceeds from the tournament will be used to support Hospice of St. Joseph. Founded in 1981, our Hospice program provides compassionate palliative care and support for individuals with terminal illness and approaching end-of-life. Family support and bereavement support is also offered.
Call 207-907-1740 to register for our golf tournament today!
