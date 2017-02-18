28th Annual Bethel Art Fair

By BethelCofC04217,
Posted Feb. 18, 2017, at 1:29 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bethel Town Common, Broad Street, Bethel, Maine

For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

Enjoy the work of local artists and artisans, musical entertainment, and more, as 50+ artists and artisans come together on Bethel’s town common to show their wares and celebrate a vibrant arts scene in Western Maine. Food, entertainment, gallery open houses, and fireworks round out the schedule to kick off the long Independence Day weekend, 9am to 4pm. Always the first Saturday in July. On the Bethel Town Common. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 207-824-2282, www.bethelartfair.com

