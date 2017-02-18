28th Annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic

Monday, June 19, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Bethel Inn, 29 Broad Street, Bethel, Maine

For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

June 19, Bethel Inn Resort hosts. Please join the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce at The Bethel Inn Resort for the 27th Annual Chamber Golf Classic. Network with colleagues, meet potential new business contacts, and golf among a backdrop of the western Maine mountains.

• Four-person scramble format

• Awards for 1st & 2nd low gross score, low net score, and mixed teams

• Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, and putting contest

Pre-registration required. 7:30am to 3pm Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 207-824-2282, www.bethelmaine.com

