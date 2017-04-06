Thursday, April 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207872arts; commonstreetarts.com/event/2017-maine-open-juried-art-show-to-be-held-at-common-street-arts/
The 27th Annual Maine Open Juried Art Show (MOJAS) Exhibition
at Common Street Arts April 11 – May 13
Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony:
Thursday, April 13th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm
Waterville, Maine — The Waterville Area Art Society (WAAS) and Waterville Creates! are pleased to present the 2017 Maine Open Juried Art Show (MOJAS) at Common Street Arts in downtown Waterville April 11 through May 13. Now entering its 27th year, MOJAS attracted more than 80 artists and a total of 158 submissions, representing diverse Maine communities in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and more.
This year, MOJAS expanded its eligible media categories to include free-standing sculpture, digital art, and photography due to the increase in popularity of these art forms. An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 5:00-7:00pm.
The Common Street Arts gallery has expanded its regular hours for this very special MOJAS exhibition. The Common Street Arts gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00pm – 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am – 1:00pm. The gallery is closed Sunday and Monday. To learn more about the MOJAS exhibition at Common Street Arts, please visit: http://commonstreetarts.com
About Waterville Creates!
Waterville Creates! promotes increased awareness of cultural opportunities and events while supporting enhanced programming and operations for its community partners and audiences. Waterville Creates! provides marketing, administrative, and development services to arts and cultural institutions in the greater Waterville area. Learn more at http://www.watervillecreates.org
