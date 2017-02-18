26th Annual Maine State Triathlon

Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: The Bethel Inn Lake House, Rte 5, Albany, Maine For more information: 207-824-2282; mainestatetriathlon.com

A sprint triathlon with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8 K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 207-824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com. 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

