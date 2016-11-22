Community

26th anniversary of ‘Carols in the Round’ at Searsmont church

Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 4:42 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Searsmont United Methodist Church, Route 131, Searsmont, Maine

For more information: 207-763-2778

SEARSMONT, Maine — The Mount View Chamber Singers will present its 26th anniversary edition of “Carols in the Round” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Searsmont United Methodist Church, Route 131 beside Fraternity Village Store. No admission fee. Punch, cookies and visits with the singers after the concert. The group’s latest Christmas album will be offered for sale after the concert. For information, call 763-2778.

