26 graduate from SMCC Maine Fire Service Institute’s Officer Academy

BRUNSWICK, Maine—Twenty-six Maine firefighters have completed rigorous training and graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute’s Officer Academy to prepare them for leadership roles at fire departments across the state.

A graduation ceremony was held Saturday, March 18, at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of SMCC and provides training and education services to Maine’s firefighters. It is located on SMCC’s Midcoast Campus in Brunswick.

The weeklong academy focused on legal issues, budgeting, media relations, conflict resolution and other topics that are part of the job for chiefs and other fire officials. Those who complete the academy meet the training requirements for national fire officer certification through the Pro Board Fire Service Professional Qualifications System, also known as Pro Board.

Graduates from this year’s Officer Training Academy came from fire departments in Bar Harbor, Biddeford, Caribou, Durham, Gardiner, Presque Isle, Rockland, Saco, Sanford, Waterville and Winslow.

