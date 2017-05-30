25 graduate from fire officer training through SMCC’s Maine Fire Service Institute

BANGOR, Maine—Twenty-five leaders from fire departments across Maine have completed training to improve their skills in managing their departments.

Officers who completed the two-week Fire Officer III/IV Academy will receive their Firefighter III and IV certifications in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association. Participants graduated from the program on Friday, May 26.

The program was run by the Maine Fire Service Institute and Texas A&M University and was held at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College and provides training and education services to Maine’s firefighters.

The Fire Officer Academy is designed to improve fire officers’ skills in managing a fire service organization and includes training in community/government relations, model planning, budgeting, human resources, trends and support organizations, emergency service delivery and other skills.

The graduates are:

• Auburn Fire Rescue: Battalion Chief Dean Milligan, Capt. Scott Pray, Battalion Chief David Richard, Lt. Jon Woodhead

• Augusta Fire Rescue: Firefighter/Paramedic John Robertson

• Bangor Fire Rescue: Firefighter/Paramedic Chandler Corriveau (also a captain with the Hermon Fire Department), Capt. Greg Hodge, Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Lachapelle, Lt. James Metcalf

• Brewer Fire Rescue: Lt. Erik Tourtillotte

• Calais Fire Rescue: Chief Robert Posick

• Camden Fire Department: Assistant Chief Robert French (also a firefighter/paramedic with Bangor Fire Department)

• Caribou Fire & Ambulance: Chief Scott Susi

• Fryeburg Fire Department: Chief Andrew Dufresne

• Hampden Fire Rescue: Lt. Jason Lundstrom, Lt. Daniel Pugsley

• Lewiston Fire Department: Firefighter Troy Cailler, Firefighter Matt Wiers

• Maine Air National Guard Fire Department: Chief Nathan Anaya, Lt. Patrick Foley

• Ogunquit Fire Rescue: Capt. Robert Bernard

• Saco Fire Department: Deputy Chief Robert Martin II

• Togus VA Hospital Fire Department: Capt. Ken Dumond

• Westbrook Fire Rescue: Capt. Christopher Shepard

• Windham Fire Department: Capt. Alfred Carter (also a firefighter with South Portland Fire Department)

