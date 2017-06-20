Community

24th annual Strawberry Festival and parade

Posted June 20, 2017, at 1:26 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Lincolnville, Maine

For more information: 207-763-3266

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine  — The 24th annual Strawberry Festival will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Fun activities for the whole family and refreshments featuring strawberry shortcake with whipped cream. For information, call Roberta Heald, festival coordinator, at 763-3266. Event sponsored by the United Christian Church.

