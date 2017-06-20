24th annual Strawberry Festival and parade

Saturday, July 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Lincolnville, Maine
For more information: 207-763-3266
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The 24th annual Strawberry Festival will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Fun activities for the whole family and refreshments featuring strawberry shortcake with whipped cream. For information, call Roberta Heald, festival coordinator, at 763-3266. Event sponsored by the United Christian Church.
