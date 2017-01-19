Community

25th Annual Augusta Armory Veterans Christmas Craft Show

Augusta Armory
Lois Taylor | BDN
Augusta Armory
By Lois Taylor
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 2:20 p.m.
Last modified Jan. 19, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine

For more information: 207-946-7079; newenglandcraftfairs.com

The Augusta Armory will host its Annual Christmas craft show on Veterans weekend again with artists & crafters from Maine and New England Saturday Nov. 11, 9am-4pm & Sunday November 12, 10am-4 pm, located at 179 Western Ave, Rt 202 across from Burger King and off I-95 exit 109. It’s the perfect time to start your holiday gift purchases from our talented artisans selling their one of a kind products. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Augusta Armory, from food to knits to lamps and everything in between. Artists and Craftsmen apply early and receive a discount. Like us on facebook.com/newenglandcraftfairs For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079 or STpromo37@aol.com Nov 11 & 12. Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

