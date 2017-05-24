Community

Posted May 24, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, Penobscot, Maine

For more information: 207-326-4885

PENOBSCOT, Maine — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, near town hall.

Menu includes pancakes, toppings, homefries, bacon, eggs, muffins and fruit.

Prices are $7, $3.50 for children 12 and under. For information, call 326-4885.

