Midcoast Community Chorus June concert to ‘Lift Us Up’ for Meals on Wheels

Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Camden Hill Regional High School, Route 90, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-975-0582
ROCKPORT, Maine — Midcoast Community Chorus will present its annual Spring concert “Lift Us Up” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Strom Auditorium, Camden Hills Regional High School, Route 90.
Proceeds from the concert will support MCC’s 2017 beneficiary, MCH Meals on Wheels. The chorus will perform music of different styles and cultures for audiences of all ages under the direction of Steven Weston, Interim Artistic Director, accompanied by Sean Fleming, Assistant Director, and by the musical instrumentation of the MCC house band.
MCH Meals on Wheels is a Rockland-based non-profit that prepares and delivers delicious and nutritious meals Monday through Friday to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. In 2016 volunteer drivers delivered almost 29,000 meals, along with friendly, regular interaction, to 208 individuals unable to do grocery shopping or prepare their own meals.
MCC performs as a 145-member non-auditioned Chorus and a 40-voice auditioned Chorale. Director Steven Weston described how he created the program for this concert by saying he wants audience members to experience a sense of happiness, and to be lifted up not only by the music, but also by the lyrics, which speak of human closeness to nature and rising joy at the wonder of the universe, the touch of the human spirit. With that aim in mind, he has selected a mix of new songs that capture the imagination and familiar songs that heighten enjoyment with lively new arrangements.
Following this concert, MCC will have contributed approximately $80,000 to local non-profits since 2007, in addition to inspiring thousands with it music. Every June concert underlines MCC’s mission to “sing as a community for the community,” affirming that together we can make a difference in people’s lives.
Tickets for the concert are available on line at www.mccsings,.org, as well as Clean Bee Laundry in Camden, The Grasshopper Shop in Rockland, and The Green Store in Belfast. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission seating, with reserved seating prices at $25 and $30. Everyone is encouraged to purchase tickets early, since many concerts have sold out quickly in the past. For more information, contact: 207-975-0582 or www.mccassist@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →