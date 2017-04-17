Red Cross urges blood and platelet donation during Trauma Awareness Month

PORTLAND, Maine — During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets.

According to the National Trauma Institute, trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually.

“A single car accident victim can need as many as 100 units of blood,” said Mary Brant, external communications manager, Northern New England Red Cross Blood Services. “In trauma situations, when there’s no time to check a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for type O negative red blood cells and type AB plasma.”

O negative red blood cells and AB plasma can be transfused into any patient, regardless of blood type, making donors with these universal blood types an important part of the Red Cross trauma team. Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, and only about 4 percent of the population has type AB blood.

Platelets may also be needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding. Because platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, there is a constant – often critical – need to keep up with hospital demand.

“As a trauma surgeon, I know that a readily available blood supply can mean the difference between life and death for patients in the most serious situations,” said Dr. Gregory J. Jurkovich, board chair, National Trauma Institute; fellow, American College of Surgeons; and professor and vice chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California Davis Health. “Blood products can only be provided by generous donors, so I urge you to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.”

In 2014, donated blood helped save Ethan Moser’s life after his personal watercraft collided with the boat carrying his family. He suffered massive blood loss due to a severed femoral artery and other serious injuries. Moser received 160 transfusions of blood and blood products.

While his recovery continues, Moser remains grateful to the generous donors who provided the blood he received. “I’m here simply because there was enough blood available to replenish what I lost,” he said. “You never know when an accident’s going to happen, so please donate today to be sure blood is available for those who will need it.”

Blood and platelet donors of all types are currently needed. Those who come out to donate blood or platelets by May 14 will have a chance to win one of three $1,000 gift card shopping sprees from GiftCertificates.com. Donation appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, May 1, YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 5, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 5, Monmouth Academy, 96 Academy Road.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 5, MaineGeneral Medial Center, 149 North St., Waterville.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, Sebasticook Valley Elks Lodge, 140 Middle St., Pittsfield.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Marketplace, 13 Marketplace Drive, Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, May 8, Farrington Elementary School, 249 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

— 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Mattanawcook Academy, 15 Reed Drive, Lincoln.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, May 8, Valley High School, 110 Meadow St., Bingham.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Maine Academy of Natural Science, 16 Prescott Drive, Hinckley.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Forest Hills High School, 606 Main St., Jackman.

— 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Madison High School, 486 Main St.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Searsport High School, 24 Mortland Road.

— 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Stearns High School, 199 State St., Millinocket.

— Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Milo Town Hall, 6 Pleasant St., Milo.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Carrabec High School, 160 North Main St., North Anson.

— 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 12, Bucksport High School, 102 Broadway.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor.

— 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St., Camden.

— 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 15, Old Town High School, 240 Stillwater Ave.

