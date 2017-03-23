23rd Annual HOPE Festival Highlights the Arts

Saturday, April 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Student Recreation & Fitness Center, Hilltop Rd, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org
“Creating the Future: Art and Social Change” is the theme of this year’s HOPE Festival, to be held Saturday, April 8th, 11 am – 3 pm, at the University of Maine Fitness & Recreation Center in Orono located at 22 Hilltop Road. The HOPE Festival is a day of celebration of all the important work local organizations have been doing throughout the year. The Festival hosts an organizational fair with over 50 groups who promote social justice, sustainability, and the arts, and features interactive programs for children and adults.
This year's theme is designed to shine a light on how artists educate, inspire and motivate people to action. The visual and performing arts are crucial to our work for peace, justice, and sustainability – they are inspiring, provoking, healing, and just plain fun.
Students from the University’s Art education program will host an interactive art project based around Maine-Wabanaki water protectors. Professor Gray Cox of College of the Atlantic will host a theater workshop, artists will guide attendees through an interactive mural project, and talented local artists will share their skills in etching, linotypes/block printing, and origami crane making.
As always, the Festival will feature local food, including ice cream, bread, pastries, Latin American Cuisine and Fair Trade coffee. The always lively Children’s Area will be open from 11 am – 2 pm and will feature the Maine Discovery Museum and Windover Arts. Activities include mural painting, juggling, homemade instrument making, and a children’s parade with a Penobscot River theme.
The HOPE Festival is sponsored by the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine and the Peace and Reconciliation Studies program at U Maine, Revision Energy, Pine Tree Youth Organizing, and Maine Initiatives.
For more information go to the Peace and Justice Center website www.peacectr.org
or call the office at (207) 942-9343.
