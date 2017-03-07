Red Cross blood donor opportunities in March

BANGOR, Maine — All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before coming to their appointments.

“We’ve always thought it was the right thing to do, to donate when it was convenient for me,” said Lance Ford. “But after my triplets were born premature and needed transfusions in the neonatal intensive care unit, I decided that it was more important to seek out opportunities to donate, rather than just waiting until it was convenient to me. The Red Cross apps and notifications make it very easy to find a location near you, and they are so courteous, respectful and efficient. There is really no excuse not to donate. It's such a small thing that makes such a big difference!”

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood. Join their ranks by making an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

– 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor.

– Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Ice Vault of Hallowell, 203 Whitten Road.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, University of Maine, 46 University Drive, Augusta.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 17, George Stevens Academy, 23 Union St., Blue Hill.

– 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, Great Salt Bay School, 559 Main St., Damariscotta.

– Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, VFW Post 109, 419 Main St., Ellsworth.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Deer Isle Stonington High School, 251 North Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle.

– 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Maine Maritime Academy, 5 Pleasant St., Castine.

– Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Dirigo High School, 99 Weld St., Dixfield.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, MDI YWCA, 36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

– 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Penobscot Valley High School, 23 Cross St., Howland.

– Noon-5 p.m. Friday, March 24, Knights of Columbus, 2 Park St., Cherryfield.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Church of the Nazarene, 81 Main St., Fairfield.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Drive, South China.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Walmart, 615 Wilton Road, Farmington.

– 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 27, Penney Memorial Church, 35 Grove St., Augusta.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, March 27, American Legion Post 112, 169 King St., Oxford.

– 1-6 p.m. Monday, March 27, VFW, 58 Preble St., Madison.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Medway Fire Department, 23 Grindstone Road, Medway.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Johnson Hall Theater, 280 Water St., Gardiner.

– 1-6 Tuesday, March 28, Mason Oxford Lodge 18, 9 Temple St., Norway.

– 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Dexter Unitarian Universalist Church, 35 Church St., Dexter.

– 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Cherryfield Elementary School, 85 School St., Cherryfield.

– 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 31, Tri County Technical Center, 14 Abbott Hill Road, Dexter.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 31, Schenck High School, 45 North St. No. 1, East Millinocket.

