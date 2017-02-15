Outdoors

Talk on ‘The Arctic and its Bears’ on Feb. 16

Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 11:38 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 9 Water St., Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-0600

ROCKLAND, Maine — The program, “The Arctic and its Bears” presented by Rupert Pilkington, biologist and Arctic guide, will be postponed to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 9 Water St. Doors open at 6 p.m. 594-0600.

