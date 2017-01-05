Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — An annual commemoration of the life and witness of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French St., with the Right Rev. Stephen T. Lane, Episcopal Bishop of Maine. Special music by combined choirs from St. John’s, All Souls Congregational Church, Destiny Worship Center and Bangor Area Children’s Choir, along with additional volunteer singers. Selections will include “This L’il Light of Mine,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” and “America, the Beautiful.”

