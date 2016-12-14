East Belfast Elementary School begins drive for local food pantry

Submitted by the Rev. Joel Krueger

BELFAST, Maine — The East Belfast Elementary School fifth grade class was doing jumping jacks on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the school.

It wasn’t part of their physical fitness class; they had begun the annual project to raise food and funds for the Greater Bay Area Ministerium’s Food Cupboard.

Around this time of year for each of the past 10 years or possibly more, the fifth-graders in Mrs. Lynn Hoenig’s class find different ways of raising money. They bring in their own donations and receive them from school teachers and staff, collect toys and gifts to be sold at a Holiday Bazaar for the other students at their school, and receive donations from others outside the school.

And with every dollar received, they all do a jumping-jack, a sit-up or a push-up. So, this week, after the regular morning session with all the students, and a special visit from the Rev. Joel Krueger of The First Church in Belfast, UCC, and the Rev. Jinwoo Chun of Belfast United Methodist Church, Cindy Frost from the GBAM food cupboard board, and John Arrison, the food cupboard board’s treasurer, they accepted their first donations and started doing their jumping-jacks.

Treasurer John Arrison told the students Wednesday, that other than the churches involved with the GBAM Food Cupboard, that East Belfast Elementary is the food cupboard’s single biggest contributor. Records going back to 2006 show that in the past 10 years, East Belfast Elementary has given more than $7,682.08 to date (figures for 2010 unavailable): (2006, $401.89; 2007, $733.33; 2008, $1,014.00; 2009, $934.14; 2010, unavailable; 2011, $875.29; 2012, 571.55; 2013, $760; 2014, $774.85; 2015, $1,616.63.

The Greater Bay Area Ministerium Food Cupboard, located at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, serves families every other Friday morning. This month it is open 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 16 and 30.

During those weeks, volunteers from seven of the ministerium’s churches, Belfast United Methodist Church, the Belfast Area Friends Meeting, First Baptist Church, The First Church UCC, St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, and the Unitarian Universalist Church, pack 200 bags of groceries to be given to more than 150 families.

They are just one of a number of food pantries in the area who serve the 15.5 percent of the population in Waldo County who are food insecure, a total of about 6,000 people. Maine itself, has a rate of 16.2 percent food insecurity, with 24 percent of our children, nearly 1 in every 4, with insufficient food resources for their daily needs (from Good Shepherd Food Bank website: www.gsfb/hunger/).

Maine has the highest rate of food insecurity in all of New England. So, the need is very real around us. If you are interested in donating to the fifth grade classes’ fundraiser, you can make a check out to “East Belfast School” with “Food Cupboard” in the memo line.

Also, donations of new or lightly used small gift items like books and small toys and other items will be accepted for their Holiday Bazaar through Thursday, Dec. 15, for the bazaar to be held Friday, Dec. 16.

For information, call the school at 338-4420.

