22nd Annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration & Cajun Cooking Challenge

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-780-4151; wmpg.org

WMPG, Southern Maine’s Community Radio station, is hosting this renowned Fat Tuesday party for the 22nd year as a way to celebrate Mardi Gras with our volunteers, listeners, USM and the greater Portland Community.

WMPG will be broadcasting New Orleans music from USM’s Woodbury Campus Center, the site of the celebration. Plenty of WMPG on-air personalities will be on hand to spin tunes. At about 1 pm, live music begins with The Hello Josephines will fill the hall. www.katecampbellstrauss.com/thehellojosephines

And then continues with Rob Sylvain and the Cajun Aces who are also performing at Portland’s Mardi Gras Ball that same evening. www.facebook.com/cajunaces

From noon to 3 pm, local restaurants showcase their best Cajun and Creole fare for this event! WMPG listeners and supporters (including the USM student body and USM staff & faculty) are invited to attend, sample area chefs’ New Orleans style cooking, and vote for their favorite.

There is no admission fee, but a suggested donation of three to five dollars will be appreciated to help WMPG cover the cost of hosting this annual event. Last year’s party drew more than five hundred revelers!

