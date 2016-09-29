Fashion boutique in Belfast will hold grand opening Oct. 9

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: 45 Searsport Ave., Belfast, Maine For more information: iconcepta.myshopify.com

BELFAST — iConcepta Boutique, a fashion shop catering to young women, will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at 45 Searsport Ave., next to Perry’s Nut House. The event will offer live music, raffles and giveaways. For information, go to iconcepta.myshopify.com.

