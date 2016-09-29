Widely-known priest and author will speak at Jesuit Spirituality Initiative event in Portland

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Keegan Gymnasium of Cheverus High School, 267 Ocean Ave., Portland, Maine For more information: cheverus.org/campus-life/ jamesmartinsj.cfm

PORTLAND — Father James J. Martin, SJ, a respected author and editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America, will serve as the next Jesuit Spirituality Initiative speaker at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Keegan Gymnasium of Cheverus High School, 267 Ocean Ave. All are welcome to attend.

Story continues below advertisement.

Martin is the author of several critically-acclaimed books, including “My Life with the Saints and Jesus: A Pilgrimage,” and has made multiple appearances on national television programs including “The Colbert Report.” He also has served as the commencement speaker at many colleges and universities across the country, including Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Marquette University in Milwaukee.

During his evening presentation via Skype, Martin will invite those gathered at Cheverus to meditate on what it means to encounter the “Jesus of history” and the “Christ of faith.”

Martin’s appearance is part of the Jesuit Spirituality Initiative, an ongoing series of talks and other opportunities to address areas of faith and contemporary life, particularly from the perspective of the Ignatian spiritual vision. The iunitiative is sponsored by the Jesuit Community of Maine, Cheverus High School and Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Pius X and St. Joseph Churches in Portland, and the people of the former St. Patrick Church in Portland.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask Martin questions following his presentation. The evening will conclude with refreshments sponsored by the Cheverus Family Association.

Admission is free on October 17, but donations will be accepted to defray expenses of the gathering and future events. To reserve a seat for Martin’s presentation, visit cheverus.org/campus-life/ jamesmartinsj.cfm.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →