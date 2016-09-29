Blanchard Preservation Society plans Harvest Jamboree

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 9:05 a.m.
Last modified Sept. 29, 2016, at 10:01 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Blanchard, Maine

BLANCHARD — The Blanchard Preservation Society will hold its annual Harvest Jamboree at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Meeting House at the crossroads in the center of Blanchard. Music will be provided by Timberdoodle, an old-time string band, consisting of Toby Hall, Mike Kagan, Sam Brown and Stu Moore.  Several surprise guests also may put in an appearance. Admission is by a suggested donation of $5 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.  Refreshments will be available for purchase beginning at 6:30 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m.

