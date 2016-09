Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal, 225 French St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French St. Proceeds to go to the church budget and mission/outreach projects. Donations welcome. Call church 947-0156.

