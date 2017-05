LINCOLN, Maine — The Lincoln Marine Corps League Detachment 976 will hold a dinner to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Lincoln detachment receiving its charter, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Northern Penobscot Technical Region III, 35 West Broadway.

A special Marine Corps ice sculpture is being created to help celebrate this event. There also will be live music.

