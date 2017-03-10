Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-861-3292; inlandhospital.org/Our-Services/Community-Wellness/World-of-Women-s-Wellness.aspx
Inland Hospital’s 20th annual World of Women’s Wellness is slated for Saturday, April 1 from 9am – 2pm at Thomas College in Waterville.
Inland Hospital and dozens of local organizations collaborate to offer free wellness information and resources, interactive cooking and exercise demonstrations, health risk assessments, music, gifts and door prizes, and more. Women of all ages are invited to attend this free event.
New this year – the event will include a “Women’s Wellness Pop-Up Shop” which will consist of women-owned businesses that focus on wellness in some capacity; from healthy, wholesome locally grown food products, to self-defense items, essential oils, clothing, hair accessories, and natural products like healthy skin and body care products and nontoxic home cleaning supplies. Basically eat well, look good, feel good, be safe!
Inland’s nutrition partner, Hannaford Supermarkets will serve up some delicious food samples and offer cooking tips. Inland is proud to welcome back Hannaford’s dietitian, Mary Lavanway, who will provide cooking demonstrations to help attendees cook for good health and good taste.
“For twenty years, this event has provided the opportunity for Inland and our community to come together to celebrate a day of wellness, learning, and opportunity,” said Ellen Wells, Inland’s Community Wellness Team Leader and event organizer. “Having access to so many health professionals, local organizations, and resources in one place provides an invaluable opportunity for our guests to find the services and support they need to reach their wellness goals.”
Women’s Wellness is free and no pre-registration is needed. Ladies will receive a free tote bag from Inland and are eligible to win great prizes. For more event details, call Inland Community Relations at 861-3292, visit www.inlandhospital.org and like Inland’s Facebook page. Please follow the Women’s Wellness Facebook event and share to help spread the word.
