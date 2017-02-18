20th Annual Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff

By BethelCofC04217,
Posted Feb. 18, 2017, at 1:46 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bethel Town Common, Broad Streeet, Bethel, Maine

For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

On the Bethel Town Common – An old-fashioned fun fall festival with artists & crafters, chowder cook-off of local restaurants, baked Maine potatoes, apple pie contest, live music, wagon rides, and kids’ activities. 9am to 4pm Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 207-824-2282, www.bethelmaine.com, www.bethelharvestfest.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Moose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commuteMoose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commute
  2. Anti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group mapAnti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group map
  3. Board bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugsBoard bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugs
  4. LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stampsLePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps
  5. Merger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campusMerger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campus

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs