20th Annual Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bethel Town Common, Broad Streeet, Bethel, Maine For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

On the Bethel Town Common – An old-fashioned fun fall festival with artists & crafters, chowder cook-off of local restaurants, baked Maine potatoes, apple pie contest, live music, wagon rides, and kids’ activities. 9am to 4pm Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 207-824-2282, www.bethelmaine.com, www.bethelharvestfest.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →