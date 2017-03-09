20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Golf Scramble on May 27

Posted March 09, 2017, at 1:04 p.m.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble FABC Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. There will be a men’s division, women’s division and a mixed division with two men and two women on each team. More than $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. In addition, golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one sponsored by the Par and Grill of Caribou. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

