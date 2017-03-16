20th Annual Bucksport Children’s Fair

Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: G.H Jewett School, 66 Bridge St, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 2074696682; bucksportbayhealth.org
BUCKSPORT BAY EARLY CHILDHOOD NETWORK
20th Annual Children’s School Readiness Fair
Our Children’s Village
Bucksport, ME, March 17, 2017– 2017 marks the 20th year that the Bucksport Bay Early Childhood Network has sponsored the Annual Children’s School Readiness Fair. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Jewett School Gym on Bridge Street and Broadway in Bucksport.
Parents, guardians, grandparents, and other family caretakers are encouraged to bring their babies, toddlers, and preschoolers for a fun-filled morning of creative play. This year’s theme, Our Children’s Village, will showcase the many opportunities in our community that can enhance young children’s readiness for school.
There will be lots of fun activities for young children to learn through play. Adults will learn about the variety of valuable resources and programs that are available locally and regionally for young children.
The Children’s Fair is a project of Bucksport Bay Healthy Communities Coalition’s Early Childhood Network. Network members, comprised of educators and community members, know that children are constantly learning, right from birth. Their early years are the foundation for growth and development, and what they learn during those years depends on the experiences they have each and every day. The Bucksport Bay Early Childhood Network strives to engage the community in improving the lives of young children by promoting education from birth, good health practices, and economic stability. The Early Childhood Network uses a variety of strategies to improve all aspects of young children’s lives, so they will receive the security and the stimulation they need to be ready to learn once they start school.
For more information, please contact Sara Martin or Ben Crocker at 469-6682 or email at info@bucksportbayhealth.org.
