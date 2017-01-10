2017 Winter Series: Music/Art at Steuben Library

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, P. O. Box 127, Steuben, Maine For more information: 2075467301; moorelibrary.org

Steve Hartley from Cherryfield and Curtis Russet from Steuben will open the 2017 Winter- Spring Music and Art Series at the H.D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben, on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at 3:00pm. They will be playing selections from their repertoire of tunes and songs, mostly rooted in the Appalachian tradition. Steve plays banjo and guitar and hosts the “High On A Mountain” radio show on WERU. His extensive knowledge of the genre informs both his song selection and his playing. Curtis listens to Steve’s show and was awarded “best guitar picker” at the 1997 Bluegrass Band competition in Sampson County, North Carolina. To top it off, Steve and Curtis are good friends. They enjoy each other’s company and will enjoy playing for you.

The artist, Ray Carbone, will exhibit representative works in wood, stone and bronze. His studio is located on the Pigeon Hill Road and is open to the public. In his words: “Skills learned during twenty-five years of wood and stone working converge in my sculpture. The tidal zone and its rhythm is my dooryard. My work continues to evolve and be influenced by my sense of place and the rich natural environment surrounding me.”

This event is free although donations are gratefully accepted. For more information contact the library at 546-7301. www.moorelibrary.org

