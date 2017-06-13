2017 Summer Reading Program Kick Off Party at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Monday, June 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
Join your Lincoln Memorial Library staff for a fun filled summer to encourage reading, promote friendships and help others in our community. Each day there will be tons of programs to chose from between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Our kick off party will take place on Monday, June 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy our free bounce house, bring a picnic lunch, check out the array of trucks (touch a truck day) and so much more including bubbles, games and lots of fun. Sign up to participate in any of our programs-whether you attend 1 or 50 it is up to you. Our programs are free and open to the public.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →