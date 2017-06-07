Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Moulton Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/2017-scholarship-gala/
Please join us in supporting accomplished young artists as they prepare for meaningful careers in music.
Wine & hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and special music from 2017 Festival participants. Featuring again this year: dessert inspired by award-winning chef Sam Hayward.
Gala Tickets are $175 per person. Advanced reservation is required for limited seating.
With your support, we can continue to train gifted young musicians and present superb classical music to Maine communities and beyond.
