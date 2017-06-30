Outdoors

2017 PHUMC Seacoast Fair – Sat July 15th 8 AM till 2 PM.

By Prospect Harbor UMC,
Posted June 30, 2017, at 2:16 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church, 57 Main St., Prospect Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-963-5556; facebook.com/events/314518598971351/

It’s a Yard Sale! Numerous tables with items ranging from dishes to electronics.

It’s a Bake Sale with lobster rolls! Check out our cookies, cakes, and pies, oh my!

It’s a Silent Auction with a new Apple iPad mini along with 150+ other great items and gift certificates from numerous Down East businesses from Milbridge to Bar Harbor!

