Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: University of Orono, College Avenue, Orono, Maine
For more information: 617-506-6042; epilepsynewengland.org/
2017 Orono Walk for Epilepsy
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Benefiting EPILEPSY FOUNDATION NEW ENGLAND INC
At EFNE’s Orono epilepsy walk, you will be able to honor loved ones living with epilepsy, remember those we have lost, raise epilepsy awareness, and support epilepsy fundraising. The funds raised by our dedicated walkers, volunteers, and sponsors help us to provide support for education and services, and accelerate new therapies. Come join a community of spirit and strength!
How do I register?
You can register online, or visit our registration table on the day of the walk.
For registration online visit https://www.firstgiving.com/3103/2017-orono-walk-for-epilepsy
Pre-registration: $15.00
Registration after April 20th: $20.00
*EFNE walk T-shirt, snacks and all activities are included in the registration fee.
Where?
University of Maine Orono. Activities and start for the walk are on the Mall on Long Road near the Collins Center for the Arts.
