Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Madawaska Rec Department, 160 7th Ave, Madawaska, Maine
For more information: 2073160993; facebook.com/NortheastExpo/
Join the Madawaska Public Safety Departments in celebrating Police, Fire and EMS Professionals at the 2017 Northeast Public Safety Expo.
August 19th & 20th at the Madawaska Recreation Building @160 7th Ave.
Meet and greet Uniform & Equipment sales representatives as well as members from all aspects of Public Safety: Municipal, County, State and Federal.
With attractions including: The Aroostook County Fire Muster, Bounce Park for the children, Use of Force: Public Question and Answer segment, Helicopter Demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations, educational opportunities, and a Public Safety Appreciation concert with entertainment sponsored by the Town of Madawaska Public Safety Departments. No cost for admission. Law enforcement, fire departments, EMS service members and the public are encouraged to attend.
For more information call: 316-0993.
